DOG ACT: Man punches stepdad for feeding pet steak

Bradley Clarke punched his 64-year-old stepfather after the victim fed a pet dog steak.

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a man assaulted his elderly stepfather over a piece of steak.

The court heard the 64-year-old victim was feeding steak to a pet dog before being grabbed by the throat and punched in the chest.

The offender, Bradley James Clarke, 28, from Basins Pocket, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing a serious assault on a person aged over 60 on March 2 - a domestic violence offence.

However, it was not revealed in facts before the court if the reason for the attack was that Clarke planned to eat the steak himself.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the victim was in the backyard of his home at 5.30pm when Clarke walked over to him.

"He asked if he fed a piece of steak to the dog," Snr Const Shelton said.

"When he said yes Clarke became agitated and called him an old ***t."

Snr Const Shelton said Clarke followed the man inside the house and when he was told to get out Clarke grabbed him around the throat with his right hand.

He then punched the man in the chest, causing pain and leaving red marks.

The distressed man left the house and reported the assault when a police patrol came across him walking.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said the men were quite drunk when the argument occurred.

Mr Boddice said Clarke, a scaffolder and father-of-two, expresses remorse for the offence.

He sought a supervised probation order as penalty that may well assist Clarke.

Magistrate David Shepherd said his court record "paints a picture of someone with a significant drug problem".

"Mr Clarke your history reveals a difficulty with illicit substances. This appears to be your first entry for an offence of violence," Mr Shepherd said.

"The use of violence can't be tolerated although the injury was of relative minor nature.

"It was caused to a gentleman aged 60 years or more.

"And the fact that he may have been consuming alcohol not an excuse."

Mr Shepherd found that while the offence appeared to have been spontaneous, it was unjustified none-the-less.

Clarke was sentenced to complete an 18-month probation order.

