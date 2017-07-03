Does Queensland need the National Party back?

How well did this Abbott/Newman experiment in a single conservative party test out among Queensland voters at the last election, asks one reader.

IS THE single conservative party in Queensland, the LNP, a chancy political experiment set to fail?

Before ousting his leadership opponent in 2009, Tony Abbott publicly declared himself to have experienced a "political epiphany” while on a national tour of rural districts, districts represented mainly by conservative National Party members.

Did gaining their support for a single conservative party help Abbott to dispatch Malcolm Turnbull in 2009?

Fast-forward now to 2017 and how are Abbott's typical destabilisation tactics helping the single conservative party that he most probably inspired in Queensland?

How well did this Abbott/Newman experiment in a single conservative party test out among Queensland voters at the last election?

Perhaps it is time, before it is too late, for the proud Queensland National Party to re-assert its independence from the toxic Abbott influence seen during the single-term Newman government.

And is Abbott's dream of a single conservative government the most probable cause of all the present infighting in the Liberal party over whether it is a conservative party or whether it's not?

Is an Abbott political experiment an obsession that has become a nationwide nightmare, collaterally damaging democracy?

For the sake of that democracy, and real political representation for rural voters, does Queensland desperately need its National Party back, and an end to the LNP?

These are all questions worth asking.

JAMES HILL

Redbank Plains