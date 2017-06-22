Fast food outlet planning third drive-through for Ipswich

UPDATE:

IF you've been wondering what's being built behind the construction fences at a vacant site at Booval, we've got the answer.

Construction is well underway at the centre on Brisbane Rd next to the LaserWash car wash where a petrol station is being built.

But a petrol station anchored by a Coles Express isn't the only shop that's going to open when construction finishes.

A new Zarraffa's Coffee shop is also being built and, like the West Ipswich store, it will be a drive through.

It will be the third drive-through Zarraffa's in Ipswich.

Construction site at Booval on Brisbane Rd. David Neilsen

INITIAL:

THE vacant block on the corner of Marian St and Brisbane Rd next to LaserWash car wash is set to become a service station with a Coles Express and a fast food restaurant or drive-through café.

The land has been empty since Pavilion Motors closed in 2007 and since then there have been several developments proposed for the site including a bulky goods retail centre.

This month Ipswich City Council approved the latest proposal which would take up the entire block with a parking lot bordering on Marian St.

NEW PITCH: The council has approved a new proposal for a service station at the vacant block on Brisbane Rd.

The company behind the project, Kenny Jap Properties Pty Ltd, refused to comment.

However the QT understands there are still some details to be finalised before construction can start.

While the plans specify a Coles Express, no business has been named as filling the attached fast food restaurant.

Across the Ipswich region there are already five McDonalds, three KFCs, three Hungry Jack's and two Red Roosters.

What fast food restaurant do you think should be built here?