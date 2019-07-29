Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New edition of Town Mouse, Country Mouse by Libby Walden & Richard Jones, published by Caterpillar Books.
New edition of Town Mouse, Country Mouse by Libby Walden & Richard Jones, published by Caterpillar Books.
Home & Decorating

Does city chic or country charm win you over?

by TRACEY HORDERN
29th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

Who didn't love the book Town Mouse, Country Mouse as a child? I spied a new edition now displayed front and centre in the window of one of Sydney's smarter book stores.

It made me think of something I have long pondered: how does the life we lead and the homes we live in differ from the country to the city?

While I come from Australia's largest city, I made the classic, cliched sea change more than a decade ago.

Today, just as I once did, most of my friends live in terrace houses, with a few residing in larger homes, plus a couple of friends live in apartments.

While charming and to my eye sophisticated, living in a terrace house represents a life where property - that is, space - is at a premium.

In terms of style, there's no doubting that city homes embrace cutting-edge technology with gusto. "Hey Siri, play Spill That Wine by Michael Hutchence.”

The spooky flip side of this technology was illustrated when I was having a conversation with a friend and Siri interpreted my words as wanting to hear "jazz”. While convenient, even amusing, Siri can be a little spooky to a Luddite mouse like myself.

I noticed art features prominently in city homes. But art in the city often needs to offer a financial return.

Essentially I could personally surmise that homes in the country feel and look less formal. The edges of country homes are softer and the style choices of the inhabitants appear to be driven more by emotions than the practical choices made by town mouses.

And upon returning to my humble country home, I would say sublimely welcoming.

city country decor home town mouse country mouse tracey hordern
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Retired couple shocked over $1m lotto win

    premium_icon Retired couple shocked over $1m lotto win

    News The region has a new millionaire, as newsagent celebrates luck returning.

    • 29th Jul 2019 10:56 AM
    Two on the run after alleged stolen ute rams cop car twice

    premium_icon Two on the run after alleged stolen ute rams cop car twice

    Crime As police approached, the driver allegedly reversed

    Have you seen this teen? 16-year-old missing from Ipswich

    Have you seen this teen? 16-year-old missing from Ipswich

    News Police hold concerns for her safety due to her age

    23 drink, drug drivers face Ipswich magistrate

    premium_icon 23 drink, drug drivers face Ipswich magistrate

    Crime Each week the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers