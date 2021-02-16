‘Dodgy’ tradie who worked across Ipswich fined

An unlicensed concreter who was the subject of a recent Public Warning has now been convicted and fined $5,000 following further action by Queensland’s building regulator.

AN unlicensed concreter who carried out unlawful work across Ipswich and other parts of Queensland has copped a $7,051 fine.

Paul Lawrence Coplick was the subject of a Public Warning in January after the state’s building regulator found he had performed work without a license.

He was also accused of having demanded excessive deposits for work.

On February 9, Coplick went before Brisbane Magistrates Court following further action by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

Coplick, who operated under the name Coppos’s Concreting, was sentenced for a number of

offences against the QBCC Act.

His offences included one count of unlicensed contracting and one count of demanding a deposit of more than the regulated amount.

Coplick was fined $5000 and ordered to pay $1,700 in restitution to Moggill homeowners who were affected by his offending.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett said the situation’s outcome should act as a warning

to anyone considering performing unlicensed or illegal building-related work.

Mr Bassett said limits on deposits also helped the QBCC take action to protect homeowners

from being overcharged.

He said consumers should be reassured by the Magistrate’s comments about the legislation

that guides the QBCC’s work.

“The Magistrate remarked that our legislation is there to stop dodgy people doing dodgy

work, and that our licensing system provides recourse for consumers when work is

improperly done,” Mr Bassett said.

