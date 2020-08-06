Dodgy driver wrestles with police after being pulled over

Vilihala Iongi landed himself four charges that brought him before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

DESPITE being seen driving a small Mazda sedan its disqualified driver blatantly insisted to police who caught him red handed that it wasn’t him driving.

The repeat unlicensed offender Vilihala Iongi was not helpful and landed himself four charges that brought him before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said police saw a small Mazda 2 sedan being driven on the Redbank Plains Rd at Swanbank at 9.10pm on July 4 in an erratic manner and did a U-turn to intercept its driver.

It was seen to swerve off into a side road and when stopped, the driver Vilihala Iongi had been uncooperative with officers.

“He kept saying he wasn’t driving so police couldn’t stop him,” Sgt Voigt said.

Admitting his mistakes, Vilihala Kinikini Iongi, 31, a labourer from Goodna, pleaded guilty in court to driving when unlicensed – repeat offender, at Swanbank on July 4; failing to provide a breath specimen for test; obstructing police; and possession of dangerous drugs – 27 grams of cannabis.

Sgt Voigt said checks revealed Iongi had been disqualified from driving for three months on August 19 last year and had also been demerits points suspended until July 16.

When he got out of his car, Sgt Voigt said Iongi kept interfering with officers when they were trying to do checks on his licence status.

“Says he was not driving and the car not his. Kept trying to walk off,” Sgt Voigt said.

“He was warned but continued to do so.”

When police attempted to put handcuffs on him he had to be taken to the ground, squirming, while attempting to break free.

Sgt Voigt said a wrestle ensured on the ground with Iongi yelling and swearing before he was able to be put in the pod of the police vehicle.

Sgt Voigt said as a result of his behaviour officers checked the car and found 27.4 grams of green leafy material – cannabis.

Iongi refused a breath test.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Iongi had only ever held a Learner permit and he had a long traffic history that included unlicensed driving offences, but Iongi obviously thought he could drive.

“It wasn’t a small amount of cannabis either,” she said.

Iongi was convicted and fined $1500, which was sent to the government agency SPER for a payment plan.

He was disqualified from driving for three months.

“Do not drive,” Ms Sturgess warned him.