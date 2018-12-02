Doctor's urgent heat warning as Ipswich heads for 39C

DOCTORS are urging people to pay special attention to the elderly and the very young as severe heatwave conditions continue this week with predictions of temperatures of up to 39C in Ipswich.

Australian Medical Association Queensland President Dilip Dhupelia said heat waves claimed more than 50 lives a year across Australia, with the aged and the very young most vulnerable.

"Multiple temperature records were broken in Queensland last week and the forecast is for more severe heat in coming days," Dr Dhupelia said.

"Conditions were so severe last week that Queensland Ambulance Service experienced unprecedented heat-related call-outs and Queensland Health activated its statewide Heatwave Response Plan.

"Heat waves are one of this country's most deadly natural phenomena and can be extremely dangerous for our elderly, babies, pregnant women, breast-feeding mothers and the sick."

Dr Dhupelia urged people to make contact with elderly family or neighbours to ensure they were staying cool and keeping hydrated.

"If possible, they should spend a few hours in the middle of the day in air-conditioning or shower, swim or use wet towels to help cool down," he said. "They also need to drink plenty of fluids to help avoid dehydration."

Ipswich is expected to reach a high of 40C today.

Dr Dhupelia warned Queenslanders to be on the lookout for the signs of heat exhaustion.

"Heat exhaustion occurs when excessive sweating reduces blood volume and may cause paleness, an increased heart rate, muscle cramps, nausea, headache, vomiting and dizziness," he said.

More severe heatstroke occurred when the body's core temperature rose above 40.5C and organs failed.

Signs include delirium, seizures and loss of consciousness.