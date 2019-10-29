Doctors urge public to get jab with measles on the rise

The North Coast Public Health Unit issued a measles warning for the Coffs Coast after an unvaccinated child contracted the virus.

A SIMPLE vaccination can save you from a serious illness.

West Moreton Public Health Physician Dr Catherine Quagliotto asks community members to be safe rather than sorry.

"This year, we have seen a spike in measles cases across Australia," Dr Quagliotto said.

"In Queensland alone, there have been 24 confirmed measles cases in the past month.

"The best way people can protect themselves is to get vaccinated.

"It's a quick process but it can be a lifesaver.

"Measles is a serious illness - it can land you in hospital and there's the possibility of fatal complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation."

Measles spreads very easily and the virus can stay in the air for up to 30 minutes after an infected person leaves a room.

In many cases a person may not even know they have been exposed to the illness.

A significant portion of the recent measles cases in Queensland have been linked to people who have recently travelled overseas but locally acquired cases are starting to occur.

Dr Quagliotto said anyone thinking of travelling overseas, particularly to countries with large ongoing measles outbreaks such as the Philippines, Samoa, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and North and South America, should make sure their vaccinations are up to date

"When travelling to another country there may be a number of vaccine-preventable diseases that you are at risk of contracting," Dr Quagliotto said.

"Adding vaccinations to your travel preparations can help prevent you from getting sick in a foreign country.

"Because we know measles can also spread locally, everyone should be checking whether they are protected against measles and should check with their GP."

Queensland Health recommends anyone who has not had two documented doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine or had proven measles, to visit their doctor to get vaccinated. For anyone born during or since 1966, the vaccine is free.

Contact 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) for more information.

Signs and symptoms of measles include fever, tiredness, a cough or sore throat, runny nose, red inflamed eyes, tiny white spots with bluish-white centres on a red background found inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek and a skin rash made up of large, flat blotches that often flow into one another

The infection occurs in sequential stages over a period of two to three weeks; for the first 10 to 14 days the measles virus incubates and a patient will show no signs or symptons.

Measles typically begins with a mild to moderate fever, often accompanied by a persistent cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis) and sore throat.

This relatively mild illness may last two or three days.

Next comes the rash, which consists of small red spots, some of which are slightly raised.

Spots and bumps in tight clusters give the skin a splotchy red appearance.

The face breaks out first. Over the next few days, the rash spreads down the arms and trunk, then over the thighs, lower legs and feet. At the same time, the fever rises sharply, often as high as 40-41C.

The measles rash gradually recedes, fading first from the face and last from the thighs and feet.

A person with measles can spread the virus to others for about eight days, starting four days before the rash appears and ending when the rash has been present for four days.