Call to get the jab as flu numbers spike

THE confirmed number of influenza cases in the West Moreton region have reached 273 so far this year, with doctors urging people to get vaccinated.

This is well up from the 88 cases recorded at the same time last year.

To date for 2019, nine people had been admitted to West Moreton hospitals with the flu.

The 6600 cases of laboratory-confirmed flu in Queensland this year is about double for the same time last year and almost three times the five-year average.

West Moreton Health Publiuc Health Physician Dr Vicki Slink urged people to book their regular yearly influenza vaccine if they hadn't already.

"Each year, the composition of the flu vaccine is changed in response to the most common strains of flu affecting people around the world," Dr Slinko said.

"For most, this year's flu vaccine protects against four strains of influenza and is the best defence against the flu."

The influenza vaccine is recommended for everyone from six months of age and is available free under the Immunise Australia Program for people who face a high risk of influenza and its complications.

These include people aged 65 years and over, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, pregnant women and individuals aged six months and over.

It also covers those with conditions such as severe asthma, lung or heart disease, low immunity or diabetes.

"Getting the vaccine not only protects you, it also helps protect those around you," Dr Slinko said.

"The flu is not the same as a cold and can be a serious condition, resulting in hospitalisation and even death."

Queensland teenagers can now receive vaccines for influenza and other highly contagious diseases from their local pharmacist.

Previously only GPs could vaccinate under 18s but from tomorrow, Queenslanders from 16 years of age can now get vaccinated for influenza, whooping cough and measles at a pharmacist.

"This is a step in the right direction for Queensland to reduce the barriers for kids of anti-vax parents to gain access to vaccines for preventable diseases," Health and Ambulance Services Minister Steven Miles said.

"It also brings Queensland into line with other states and territories."