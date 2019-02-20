Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.
378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack. lenetstan
News

Doctor's tips on how to avoid heart attacks

Mark Zita
by
20th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTORS are urging Gladstone to keep up with healthy activity after a high amount of heart attack symptoms.

From August 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019, 378 people attended the emergency department of Gladstone Hospital with symptoms of a heart attack.

Of those, 179 were admitted to hospital, with five transferring to another facility.

Director of Medicine Dr Darren Bowles said people should start with the basics.

"Smokers must kick their habit and everyone would benefit from a healthy balanced diet," Dr Bowles said.

Regular exercise can also reduce risk. "Even 10 minutes of exercise daily has been shown to be beneficial,he said.

People with a family history are asked to see their GP for regular monitoring.

gladstone region heart attacks queensland health
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Covert police sting snares Ipswich dealer

    premium_icon Covert police sting snares Ipswich dealer

    Crime MAN'S 'casual' calls monitored as detectives track target.

    Massacre in folklore as Indigenous elder asks for protection

    premium_icon Massacre in folklore as Indigenous elder asks for protection

    Environment Deebing Creek Mission was a place of hardship for many Aboriginals

    New technology a life changer for diabetics

    premium_icon New technology a life changer for diabetics

    Health Sufferers will no longer have to inject insulin themselves