Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man did not appear during a brief hearing in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.
The man did not appear during a brief hearing in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.
Crime

Doctor’s statement needed for ‘sugar baby’ case

by Lea Emery
26th Nov 2019 6:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTOR'S statements are needed in the case of a Gold Coast businessman accused of raping "sugar babies" he had hired for sexual services.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not appear during a brief hearing in Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

The 58-year-old Coombabah man is charged with one count of rape and four counts of procuring sexual acts by false pretences.

The court was told this morning police were seeking additional statements for two doctors who treated the women following the alleged assaults.

It is estimated it will take until January to get those statements.

The man did not appear in court today.

The matter was adjourned to January 14 next year.

doctors rape southport magistrates court sugar baby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local drag stars hit the small screen in landmark doco

        premium_icon Local drag stars hit the small screen in landmark doco

        TV Ipswich bowls club favourites Taboo appear in documentary showcasing retirement of their ‘biggest wig’.

        • 26th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
        Long-term employee tragically killed at CQ mine named

        premium_icon Long-term employee tragically killed at CQ mine named

        News The company has paid respects to its valued worker

        Expanding business moves in to former CBD law firm premises

        premium_icon Expanding business moves in to former CBD law firm premises

        Business They hope the move will give the Top of Town a boost.

        Gala event to feature classic cars, rock and roll dancing

        premium_icon Gala event to feature classic cars, rock and roll dancing

        News The clock will be wound back to the 1960s this weekend for a special party which...