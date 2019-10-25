Doctors misdiagnosed baby's potential deadly virus

But then the poor little guy broke out in ulcers and a rash. Source: Facebook

When little Ellis first became ill - the doctors thought it was just tonsillitis.

But when the poor little guy broke out in ulcers and a rash that the alarm bells rang loud and clear.

"What the doctors thought was tonsillitis turned out be to Herpes type 1 virus - devastated is an understatement," his mum Charlotte said when shared the heartbreaking photos on Facebook to warn other parents.

"With temperatures reaching 40 degrees, nasal drips and two cannulas, two lots of bloods and numerous medication, no food for over a week and barley any juice via bottle."

Fortunately, Ellis is doing well.

"We've been lucky and Ellis is pulling through it like a boss - but for a baby with a low immune system - the outcome could be very different."

The distressed mum shared her son's trauma to educate others about the herpes virus.

"Please share for awareness! People really don't realise how a kiss or a touch from someone with a cold sore can be life threatening for a little body," she said.

"Please do not kiss a baby or toddler if you have any symptoms of a cold sore, sanitise your hands before you touch the child! In a week Ellis's lips have changed so much, he's still got a way to go yet but is on the mend!"

Just five hours ago, Charlotte shared another update: "He's doing better - he's finally eating but his lips keep bleeding where it's so thin and there's the odd blister on his tongue - but he's getting there."

"The cold sore virus - Herpes Simplex Virus or HSV is out there and incredibly common - it's almost impossible to avoid. In fact, by the time we are adults, about 75 per cent of us have antibodies to HSV in our blood. The presence of antibodies means you have come across the virus at some stage and built an immune reaction to it - but not all of those people get recurring cold sores, or even had an obvious one to start with," he said.

"We all think of cold sores as being a recurring problem, where people experience those unsightly painful sores every now and then, often triggered by stress or sun burn. But people may get them once, and never again, or there may be decades between outbreaks.

"The virus is spread by contact - which means kissing if the sores are around the mouth. So the best strategy we have to protect our kids is to avoid kissing and cuddling when you've got an active cold sore! Best to avoid sharing drinks and food too."

"Because it is actually possible for our kids to pick up the virus from people who don't have an active cold sore.

"That's because on about 10 per cent of days there's cold sore virus on the skin, regardless of whether an active sore is present. This means kids are always at a small risk from anyone in the community at any time," Dr Hayes added.

"Bottom line is - don't go crazy, don't get too paranoid. Ask people with active cold sores to keep their distance, and the risk to kids will be minimised. And remember, as they get older, it's impossible to avoid the virus altogether!"

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.