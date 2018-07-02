Doctors didn't give him hope, but Jimmy loves a challenge

MILESTONE: James Hamilton, also know as 'Jimmy the Seagull', is celebrating his 30th birthday today.

LEAGUE: They said he would not make it.

James Hamilton was a "blue baby", born with a birth defect called tetralogy of fallot (ToF)with pulmonary atresia.

The arteries from his heart to his lungs was too small and wouldn't carry the blood to get oxygenated. Doctors performed closed heart surgery on a three-day-old James in an attempt to address the issue.

He was just 10-days-old when doctors performed open heart surgery to insert another shunt, and medical experts warned he may not make it.

For anybody who knows James, there is nothing he likes more than a challenge.

"I've conquered everything the doctors said I wouldn't. They said I wouldn't talk, wouldn't walk, wouldn't eat and wouldn't drink, but I've done all that," he said.

"They said I definitely wouldn't run or play sport, and they said I'd be very quiet and malnourished - and I'm not."

James celebrates his 30th birthday today, a milestone medical experts in Brisbane, Newcastle and Sydney suggested he wouldn't make.

His condition affected his size as a child - at three years of age he could still fit into 000-sized jumpsuits and didn't learn to eat for himself until he was five - but he was always described as a happy kid who has grown into one of the happiest people in Hervey Bay.

It was at Newcastle before the turn of the century two life-changing discoveries were made. During a visit to John Hunter Hospital, a professional from Hunter Genetics Clinic saw a nine-year-old James and told his family he believed James had Kabuki syndrome.

Kabuki syndrome is described as a rare genetic condition that affects one in every 32,000 births.

It was also when James first visited Marathon Stadium to watch the Newcastle Knights, and served as his introduction to rugby league.

"I've got the DVDs of the 1997 and 2001 grand finals, I've nearly burned them out," James said.

Similar to love for the Knights, it was a trip to Stafford Park that sparked a love for Hervey Bay Seagulls.

He was at the game as part of a visit with CPL in 2016, and after a Seagulls win wanted to stay for the post-match function to learn who was named man of the match.

What happened next has made 'Jimmy the Seagull' part of one of the club's biggest and most successful seasons.

"I spoke to the president and he said it could be a while so the support worker said to go down and see the captain Clinton Horne for a photo," he said.

"I got a photo with Clinton and he invited me into the dressing sheds.

"The next day it was on their Facebook page that I was their No.1 supporter and they invited me to all games.

"There was a function with (Queensland Origin legend) Billy Moore and (former coach) Tye Ingebrigtsen where they offered me the mascot position for the next year. I led the Seagulls on to the field for the 2016 grand final (which Hervey Bay came from behind to beat Waves Tigers 20-12) and I've been in the club ever since."

James was unveiled as the Seagulls' first signing ahead of this season, and has donned the Seagulls costume for all but three games this year.

What the future holds, medically, is uncertain.

The only guarantee is if there is any challenge, James will rise above and conquer it - and with his trademark smile on his face.

Learn more about Kabuki syndrome at sakks.org.