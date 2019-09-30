Doctor priority plea rejected

PLEAS to change Ipswich's doctor catchment classifications have fallen on deaf ears, and won't be heeded until there is a "dramatic reduction" in GPs and "a substantial drop in health services" in the community.

On July 1 the Federal Government changed the way to distribute doctors throughout the country.

Ipswich's surrounding areas were declassified from a District Workforce Shortage area to a Distribution Priority Area.

Many parts of Ipswich were declassified from "regional or remote" areas to urban areas.

The DWS scheme mapped locations in which non-Australian GPs under their 10-year moratorium were allowed to access provider numbers to supply Medicare-funded services.

This aimed to encourage GPs with moratorium conditions to work in areas of need rather than metropolitan areas.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann asked Minister for Regional Services, Decentralisation and Local Government, Mark Coulton for an exemption for Ipswich, given its growing and ageing population.

"The reclassification from the DWS to the DPA has resulted in some terrible anomalies in our region," Mr Neumann said.

"We face a future where it makes it very difficult for medical practices to get doctors to come to Ipswich to practice,"

However Mr Coulton has refused to reconsider Ipswich's classification.

"There is no provision to change the DPA status of individual locations," he said.

"However, should circumstances in an area change substantially, such as a dramatic reduction in the number of GPs employed in an area resulting in a substantial drop in health services to the community, the Department of Health will consider options to assist the community's needs."

Mr Coulton said a 'Distribution Advisory Group would handle "specialist advice" and review the Blair electorate's DPA status.

Mr Neumann slammed this as an "unsatisfactory" and "disappointing" response.

"It seems like delay by committee. I think that's a very poor outcome for our region - and the failure to accept that our area is a regional area is a big problem for GPs, whether they're practising in Karana Downs, Goodna or rural Ipswich," he said.

"The Government should change this, they've really messed this whole thing up.

"This is an area where there is chronic obesity, heart disease, asthma and respiratory problems - this will have implications for years, if not decades to come.

"The reality of this matter is if people can't get primary health services at the coal face it will have an impact on GP services but also on the emergency department at Ipswich Hospital.

"This is a disastrous decision which will have grave implications for our region."

Mr Coultoncalled the DPA system "sophisticated" compared to the previous system which used a population to GP ratio to determine numbers.

"The DPA is a more sophisticated system, as the assessment takes into account data that provides an understanding of where patients access their services, as well as the level of services required by different age, gender, (and) socio-economic groupings," he said.

Local doctors criticised the DPA scheme because it failed to consider Ipswich's unique growing population.

Dr Antony Bayliss and Dr Cathryn Hester from Colleges Crossing Family Practice. Rob Williams

"The DPA is a scheme which aims to control the supply of GP numbers in areas, so the premise of the DPA changes is good, but they haven't taken into account the particular circumstances of the Ipswich region," Colleges Crossing practitioner Dr Anthony Bayliss told the QT in August.

"For new practices opening in the area, particularly in areas that are growing very rapidly like the Ripley Valley, they will find it very difficult to find enough GPs to actually service the population," he said.

"(These) are complex, chronic health needs and a rapidly growing population - we have one of the fastest growing populations in Australia.

"Over the coming couple of years this is really going to impact on the availability of GP services."