Doctor Google puts children's health at risk

31st Jul 2018 4:00 PM

A SPRINGFIELD Speech Pathologist is urging parents to seek advice from health professionals instead of relying on doctor Google.

Amy McAlister, Youthrive Chief Operating Officer said reading health information online could be helpful and informative, however it was always best to discuss your concerns with a healthcare professional to determine the most appropriate assessment and treatment options for your child.

"Our message to families in Greater Springfield and the Western Region is to seek support if you have any concerns about your child's development, as early intervention is best," Ms McAlister said.

This comes as recent studies suggest Australian children are becoming more at risk of being misdiagnosed with medical conditions, as parents turn to Google to self-diagnose.

An Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report shows almost 80% of adults are using the internet to source health-related information and young adults as being more likely to trust the web than medical experts for health advice.

And with Springfield's population being nine years below the Australian average at 28 years of age, when caring for their children, Springfield parents are more likely to use health websites or apps

New diagnosis tools, such as a recent app designed to help parents detect Autism, are now being trusted by young parents, however, Harvard Medical School has found only 51% of digital diagnosing tools from around the world produce accurate diagnoses.

