Doctor doctor give me some news, I’ve got an ATAR to prove

Laidley State High School Dux for 2020, Taylor Crosby, holds all her perpetual dux trophies from year seven to 12. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

If Taylor Crosby's academic accolades are anything to go by, the healthcare system will gain a talented and smart doctor.

Taylor graduated from Laidley State High School in 2020 with an ATAR of 97.45 and a sixth dux title to her name.

Since starting at Laidley as a Year 7 student in 2015, Taylor has been awarded year level dux each year, and capped off her senior school education with the top gong.

Last year wasn't as smooth or as easy as the cohort expected, and the 17-year-old said there was a bit of pressure with external exams.

"I was a bit worried, especially when Dux was only calculated after we had done our exams and it relied on our ATAR results," Taylor said.

Taylor studied physics, chemistry, specialist math, business, math methods and English, and was aiming for an ATAR of 94 to get into an undergraduate medical course.

To gain entry directly into medicine, she needed an ATAR of 99.

"I was always aiming for a high score, I was hoping to get into medicine," she said.

"I want to study medicine, but I'm not too sure what pathway in medicine yet."

A highlight for Taylor was helping her two friends - the school captains - with their video for Splendour in the Hall.

"I had to film them, and they had push bikes for three-year olds, and were riding around town," she said.

Taylor was also awarded a platinum aspire award for academic achievement, learning engagement and attendance.

Laidley principal Michael Clarkson said Taylor's academic efforts at school were backed with a well-engaged school life.

"Taylor engaged in school life as well, she had a great group of friends, she got involved in school activities and was consistently a great student," he said.

"What's so impressive for me is that she is not only a highly academic student that works really hard, she's a decent human being as well."

He said in his 16 years as principal, Taylor was the first student to receive the Dux award for every year of high school.

Laidley High had just shy of 100 Year 12 students last year and 21 per cent received an ATAR of 80 or higher.

Mr Clarkson was especially impressed with the school's overall results, and said there was just one per cent difference between internal and external results.

"A sign of a good school is that you've prepared your students to do just as well on their external assessments," he said.