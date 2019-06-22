Dockers lose Jesse Hogan to injury in shock loss to Demons

The Dockers' Jesse Hogan looks uncomfortable after injuring himself at the MCG on Saturday.

FREMANTLE'S AFL finals hopes have suffered a triple hit, with an upset 14-point loss to Melbourne and injuries to Jesse Hogan and Stephen Hill.

The Demons ran over the top of the Dockers on Saturday afternoon at the MCG, kicking four goals to one in the last quarter and winning 13.7 (85) to 11.5 (71).

In his first game against his old club, Hogan appeared to suffer a recurrence of a navicular bone injury from late last season.

Apart from Hogan and Hill's hamstring injury, Docker Michael Walters also faces a headbutting charge.

Down two men, the Dockers ran out of steam in the last quarter.

Fremantle started round 14 at sixth on the ladder, but were unable to consolidate their top-eight berth and slipped to 7-6 for the season.

Forward Tom McDonald, who kicked three goals, and defender Sam Frost had big returns to form for Melbourne after disappointing campaigns so far, while ruckman Max Gawn starred again.

The much-hyped duel between Hogan and Melbourne key defender Steven May did not last for even the first quarter.

Hogan left the field because of his right foot injury and after some run-throughs on the boundary line he was ruled out of the game early in the second term.

The Dockers were down to two fit men early in the third quarter when Stephen Hill suffered a hamstring injury.

While Fremantle looked more threatening in the first half, Melbourne kept the game tight and kept the margin to 17 points.

The Demons kicked the last two goals of the half and only trailed by a goal at the main break.

Nearing the end of a goal-for-goal third term, Walters was reported for headbutting Jay Lockhart.

Demons co-captain Nathan Jones retaliated seconds later, pushing over Walters and costing Melbourne a 50m penalty.

As players scuffled in the middle of the ground, Fremantle raced the ball forward and Brandon Matera kicked his third goal to give the Dockers a five-point lead at the last change.

Melbourne supporters' hearts were in their mouths at the start of the last quarter when Gawn had a set shot at goal after a free kick.

But this time, he did not miss and his goal gave the Demons the lead.

McDonald kicked the last two goals of the game to cap easily his best game this season.

Captain Nat Fyfe, Walters, Bradley Hill and Luke Ryan were best for the Dockers.

- AAP