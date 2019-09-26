Do young people really have it better these days?

LETTER writer Robert McBeath says in today's Letters to the Editor section: Children today have it better than they did in the past.

He suggests they read Anne Frank's diary to remind themselves of that.

Of course most children in developed nations have it better than those who lived through the horrors of World War II. It's a fruitless comparison but Robert is not alone in this argument - and it's not a new argument either.

But do children today really have it better than children in the past generally?

I don't think so. I look at my childhood - far simpler and more innocent.

We weren't exposed to social media. The school yard bullies were always there but when we walked out of the school gates, we were safe from them.

Unknown and anonymous predators weren't able to access us through computers and mobile phones. Our self-worth wasn't tied to how many likes or shares we got on social media.

We had packed lunches, consumed less sugar, there were lower obesity rates, we moved about more and technology was a hobby (if you were lucky enough to have access to it) and not a way of life.

We tell children they have it better and in some ways they do, but in many ways they don't and it's no fault of their own.

They were born in to the world we created for them.