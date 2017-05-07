Are there too many fast food outlets in Ipswich?

EASY PICKINGS: The number of places where residents can grab a takeaway has risen by almost 9%.

FRIED chicken, donuts, burgers and fries; there is no shortage of unhealthy options in Ipswich with the region now home to 63 fast food restaurants.

That's one for about every 3000 people.

In 2013 research revealed the region had the sixth highest number of chain fast food outlets per capita in the state.

The study examined the number of McDonald's, Hungry Jack's, KFC, Domino's, Pizza Hut, Eagle Boys, Red Rooster, Nando's, Subway, Oporto and Donut King outlets in each council area.

Since then the number of places where residents can grab a takeaway has risen by almost 9%.

Why does this matter? Experts say having more fast food outlets available to us it makes it harder to make a healthy choice.

Elizabeth Harburg from Diabetes Queensland said the growing number of fast food restaurants in Ipswich was a concern and that wasn't only for those ordering donuts or desserts.

"Having more fast food options makes it harder for us to maintain a healthy weight," the Diabetes Queensland health executive said.

Right now there are 10,123 people who are registered with Type 1 and 2 diabetes in Ipswich. Of those people, 8742 have Type 2 diabetes - the variety that can be affected by lifestyle.

Do you think there are too many fast food restaurants in Ipswich? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Melissa Zeidler - "Oh my god people, no one holds a gun to their head and forces them to buy the junk food. They can easily buy meat and veggies and cook it at home. I have two kids and still manage to cook more meals at home than buying junk food."

Sharon Lee Lazarus - "No one makes anyone go into the fast food shops, so if I have not got time to make my lunch of course I will stop at a fast food shop/restaurant. It is up to the people if they want fast food or not."

Wayne Rogers - "Same as America...fast food is fast, quick, easy and cheaper than healthier food...such a shame...many will argue this I'm sure but I do live in USA and over here that is the case...we have $1 menus, you can't buy veggies here for a $1.

Amanda Burt - "I don't know how people afford it all the time. It used to be the cheaper option. But it is so expensive. A family of four at Maccas would cost over $30. You can buy three meal ingredients at Woolies."

Sylvia Roche - "The parents of today are too lazy to cook, they'd rather buy junk food. Can't beat any of that crap, makes me sick."

Noreen Gracie - "Why pick on fast food outlets. What about servos? Another being built on Brisbane Rd, it's a joke."

Donna Whitehouse - "While there is a demand they will be built, at least those businesses are providing employment to our youth."

Gail Williams - "They're always full whenever I'm driving past."