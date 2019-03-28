Do you recognise this vehicle?

Marburg police are currently investigating the damage of a fence at Hills Reserve, Borallon.

MARBURG police are currently investigating the damage of a fence at Hills Reserve, Borallon at about 8pm on January 21, 2019.

The pictured vehicle was trapped within the Hills Reserve, Borallon behind locked gates.

Hills Reserve is at the back of Pine Mountain on the Brisbane River.

The driver has been unable to open the gates, and has therefore cut a fence beside the gate and driven around the gate.

The vehicle appears to be a two-door Nissan Patrol or Ford Maverick .

The vehicle is distinctive due to its bonnet and front left panel being white.

Police are seeking any information into the identity of the pictured vehicle and its user.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.