Police want to speak to this person.
Do you recognise this person?

19th Jul 2018 9:43 AM

POLICE are appealing for information after a theft from a local business along Main St at Springfield Central.

They have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in relation to the stealing of two quilt covers about 3pm on Tuesday June 26.

Police warn not to approach anyone you beleive is in the image and instead report information to Policelink on 131 444 quoting reference QP1801174827.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

