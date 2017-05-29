Do you know this woman?

The incident took place at midday on Saturday, April 8.

Police are appealing for information to help identify this woman who may be able to assist with investigations into a stealing incident at a hotel located on John St, Rosewood.

Security footage indicates that just before midday on Saturday, April 8 a female has allegedly picked up a wallet and placed it in her carry bag before leaving.

Police would like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can assist with further information.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.