Trent Mitchell took out last year's competition with this photo.
Surfing

Do you have Australia's best surfing photo or video?

Mark Furler
by
12th Feb 2019 8:49 AM

DO you think you have what it takes to be Australia's best surf photographer or video maker?

Entries are about to close for the Nikon Surf Photo of The Year and Video of The Year.

The photo winner will get a brand new Nikon & 24-70 NIKKOR Z lens (RRP $6,199).

The video winner will get a Z6 device and lens.

The good thing is you don't have to shoot a winner on a Nikon.

The competition, run with Surfing Australia is open to any Australian resident shooting on any camera (that means GoPro, iPhone, Canon, Sony) as long as there's some water in the frame.

You can enter up to three photos and two videos taken any time in 2018. You can enter here

The competition closes at 5.00pm on February 15, 2019 (AEST)

CHECK OUT THE 2018 FINALISTS HERE

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 


Entries will be judged by a panel, including Nikon Ambassador Stephanie Gilmore and 6x other world surfing champions

Trent Mitchell took out last year's competition.

"I worked systematically at locations that made me feel connected and grounded to nature during the creative practice.

"Simplifying the variables and working without judgement of the conditions was critical in building a cohesive body of work over a long period of time.

"To find variations in light, colour, and energy, I worked at very specific times of day and positioned myself in the same location to take every photograph over the course of the project, much like traditional landscape artists."

