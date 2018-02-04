Menu
Do you Dare read this?

Romantic adventures ... Clare Connelly is the author of Off Limits, the new Dare book serialised all this week for subscribers.
by Justin Lees

THINK you know romantic fiction? Think again.

Romance publishing powerhouse Mills & Boon has launched a new line of novels for a 2018 audience - featuring empowered women, modern storylines and extremely steamy sex scenes.

To celebrate the launch of the appropriately named DARE series and our search for a Summer Romance Writer competition, as a special gift for subscribers, we are proud to present a day-by-day serialised release of one of the first DARE books: Off Limits, by popular author Clare Connelly.

You'll find Part One here, with new chapters released every day this week - perfect for chilling at home or the daily commute on your phone or tablet.

Remember: this is Mills & Boon as you've never seen it before, for adult readers aged 18 and over. Do you dare?

