Do QLD have the right attitude to win?

Michael Morgan and Ben Hunt look dejected after the game two loss.

Michael Morgan and Ben Hunt look dejected after the game two loss.

MAROONS assistant coach Justin Hodges is pretty frank about what went wrong in Perth - Queensland got what they deserved - and he insists they are ready to make amends on enemy territory.

Queensland are in the final hours of game day preparation ahead of their mammoth task of clinching an Origin series at ANZ Stadium.

Speaking on Wednesday morning ahead of game three, Hodges said Queensland were motivated to make amends for their demoralising 38-6 defeat in Perth.

"We got what we deserved (in Game Two)," he said. "We didn't turn up with the right attitude.

"If you don't turn up with the right attitude, you're going to get those scorelines.

"For us, our boys are primed and ready to go.

"If you can't get up for a decider, you're probably in the wrong game. They're confident. We're here to do a job and we're going to do it."

He was unsure whether Ethan Lowe would start or if Moses Mbye would be shifted to left centre in an eleventh hour positional switch with Michael Morgan.

However, he was sure about the game plan for Wednesday night, to shut down the Blues playmakers - Mitchell Pearce, James Maloney, James Tedesco and Damien Cook.

Dale Finucane upended by Felise Kaufusi, Ben Hunt and Josh McGuire in game two.

"The more tackles (Pearce) does, the more tackles (NSW five-eighth James) Maloney does - we just have to try and take their ball players out of the game," Hodges said.

"Mitchell Pearce is a great player and he's been in great form for Newcastle. He's going to come here tonight looking for a massive game as well.

"NSW were great in their ruck speed and you have a guy like Cook out of dummy-half.

"We've just got to do our best to stop him and we worked hard on that this week.

"We've just got to make sure to do the little things right."