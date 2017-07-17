'Do Ipswich parents know where their kids are?'

'If the young person gets into harm because a bus driver refuses to carry them the bus driver will be at fault.'

LETTER: HAVING no car at the moment and doing many trips in Ipswich and to and from Toowoomba by bus, my eyes have seen the hidden cost of the abrogation of parental responsibilities in Ipswich.

I was not entirely aware of the number of young people who travel in groups and return home at around 8pm and travel by bus without paying any fares.

The ones I have seen are usually very well behaved and polite and the bus drivers are wonderful in their discussion with them and urging them that they cannot keep travelling free on the buses.

It is a catch-22 situation and everyone knows it.

If the young person gets into harm because a bus driver refuses to carry them the bus driver will be at fault.

The hidden cost that I see is that where parents allow their offspring to be brought up by their peers instead of actually trying to give parental guidance and some control in their upbringing the expectation seems to be that it is a free upbringing for both the child and the parent.

On top of all this I hear about the number of groceries that do not get scanned properly if at all in the self serve part of the big grocery stores.

Stealing and expecting a free ride in life and not being honest is a 'what can my country do for me' attitude.

We can talk about the increase in people with no religion in the last Census and forget that without religion there is not really any right or wrong.

It is like when "everyone did what was right in their own eyes" (Judges 21:25) and although it may seem nice to have no religion, just maybe you do not understand what sort of society that will evolve from this.

GLENDA CARROLL

Bundamba