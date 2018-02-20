DNA testing for teen accused of nightmare sex assault

Teenager faced court this morning over attempted murder and sexual assault.

POLICE will conduct DNA testing on a Lismore teenager accused of the attempted murder and sexual assault of a woman during a terrifying home invasion.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared via video link in Lismore Children's Court this morning.

He has been in custody since his arrest on December 20.

About 4am on Saturday December 16 he allegedly entered the home of a 43-year-old Lismore woman who was alone and asleep at the time.

Police allege he used a knife to threaten the woman and she was sexually assaulted following a struggle.

He then allegedly demanded money and during a further struggle, the woman was hit on the head with an unknown object.

Her screams alerted neighbours and the male fled.

The woman was subsequently treated by paramedics for a stab wound to her back, facial injuries and lacerations to her hands and arms.

After his arrest by officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad, the teen was charged with wounding with intent to murder, aggravated sexual assault - inflicting actual bodily harm, special aggravated commit indictable offence in dwelling and break out, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police have since applied with the court to conduct a DNA test on the accused teenager.

Police prosecutor Sgt Brett Gradisnik told the court this morning a 13-page police statement along with forensic evidence including crime scene photographs had been lodged with the application.

The teen's solicitor said his client's instructions were to oppose the application, but Magistrate David Heilpern granted the application after a brief hearing.

He said he was satisfied the procedure would "establish or attempt to establish" whether the accused was a legitimate suspect in the crime.

The matter was adjourned to return to Lismore Children's Court on April 5.

The prosecution's brief of evidence is expected to be finalised before then.