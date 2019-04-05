‘Missing boy’ caught in shocking lie

THE family of missing boy Timmothy Pizten were "very cautiously" optimistic that a teenager who claimed to be their family member was actually him.

The 'boy' found wandering the streets claimed he was 14-year-old Timmothy, who went missing eight years ago after his mum killed herself.

But it turns out he was actually a 24-year-old man named Bryan Michael Rini from Medina Ohio.

The FBI confirmed in a series of tweets that DNA tests revealed the truth.

They also reiterated that they had not - and would not - forget about the missing teen and asked anyone with genuine information to contact local police.

Mr Rini was spotted by residents of a neighbourhood in Newport, Cinncinati yesterday. He was bruised, agitated and scared. He told police he had been held by two male bodybuilder-type kidnappers for seven years, and had run for two hours from where he had been held at a Red Roof Inn in an unknown location.

Timmothy has been missing for almost eight years, when he vanished in tragic and eerie circumstances. The then six-year-old was taken out of school on May 11, in 2011, by his mother Amy Fry-Pitzen. She took him on a three-day holiday to a zoo and water park in Wisconsin.

She then took her life, and left notes indicating that Timmothy was safe, with people, and that he would never be found.

Timmothy's grandmother, Alana Anderson, said she was cautiously hopeful the DNA tests would deliver the news the family had prayed for.

"I'm very hopeful that it's him and that he's OK and he's been in a good place when he was gone and that he's going to come back to us," Ms Anderson said speaking to news station WXIX.

"If it turns out to be him, we'll be thrilled. We never stopped looking for him, and we love him, and we'll do everything we can to get him back to a good life."

Those hopes have now tragically been taken from Timmothy's family.

Mr Rini told police a bizarre story, that his two kidnappers were white bodybuilder types. He described one as being tall, with dark curly hair, and said he was wearing a Mountain Dew T-shirt. The other, shorter, had a snake tattoo on his arm. The teen said these men had been holding him for seven years, according to the police report.

Law enforcement searched a Red Roof Inn and local motels in their jurisdiction but the police report said they so far hadn't found anything.

TIMMOTHY'S DISAPPEARANCE: A TIMELINE

Timmothy has been missing for almost eight years.

Timmothy was dropped at his kindergarten class at Greenman Elementary School in Aurora Illinois on May 11, 2011.

About 8.15am his mother arrives and takes him out of school, telling teachers there is "a family emergency". Amy takes her car to a repair shop before she leaves, and a worker there takes her and Timmothy to the zoo.

Timmothy's father Jim goes to the school to collect Timothy as normal, and is alarmed when he's not there.

They then head to a resort in Gurnee Illinois for the night, and checkout the next morning.

The pair then checked into the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells, a water park.

AMY'S FINAL DAY

Amy called some family members the next day about 1.30pm, to let them know she was safe and well. Timmothy could be heard in the background of these calls.

Her marriage was troubled, and she did not contact her husband during this period. Surveillance footage shows her buying stationary, without Timmothy, on May 12 in Rockford, Illinois. She then checked into the Rockford Inn sometime that night or morning.

Timmothy's father Jim became frantic with worry and reported him missing on May 12.

AMY'S SUICIDE

Amy's body was found on May 13 by a hotel maid at the Rockford Inn.

She left a cryptic suicide note, apologising for leaving a mess, and saying her son was now with other people. She also warned he would never be found again.

She also sent this letter to Timmothy's grandmother.

"His mother left me a letter and she said that he would be with people who would love him and take care of him," Ms Anderson told NBC News.

"She felt that her life had come to an end and she was going to end her life and she didn't want to leave him without good parenting."

INVESTIGATIONS ONLY LEAD TO MORE QUESTIONS

Amy's car was found by police apparently discarded in a grassy area. Police believed Timmothy had been handed off in this area, but couldn't be sure.

Police also found her mobile phone, discarded on an interstate highway, but couldn't discover anything further by searching the phone.

Blood inside the hotel room only belonged to Amy. Police found traces of Timmothy's blood inside.

The trail for Timmothy had apparently gone cold. Despite numerous public appeals and police releasing an age progressed image of how the boy would look now, Timmothy was unable to be located.

DRAMATIC REAPPEARANCE

Frightened residents initially mistook the teen for a car thief, as he skulked terrified around the suburban neighbourhood. But as they approached they said he appeared shaken, terrified and bruised.

A resident said he'd been running for two hours and that he had "been passed around for seven years", according to CBS Chicago.

The man told police an elaborate tale of being held against his will for over seven years by buff, tattooed bodybuilder types.

He'd managed to escape from a budget hotel and had ran, terrified, for hours before feeling safe enough to approach people and ask for help. This person turned out to be a 24-year old hoaxer.

