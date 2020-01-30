DJ’s WhatsApp message before her death

British DJ Lucy Stone took her own life aged 38.

British DJ Lucy Stone took her own life aged 38.

A talented DJ took her own life after struggling with a gruelling work schedule and a break up, an inquest has heard.

Lucy Stone, 38, played at clubs Ministry of Sound and HedKandi, and performed at high-profile events where she worked long hours and flew 160 kilometres per day between her Abu Dhabi home and Dubai.

Lucy, originally from Chelmsford in Essex, died on September 4 in Hampstead, North West London.

She flew into Heathrow Airport on September 2, a day after splitting up from JJ, her boyfriend of one week.

A few weeks prior she ended a five-year relationship with a long-term boyfriend named Andre.

The radio host spent her last evening catching up with her pal and fellow DJ Katie Hopkins, known as Katie Smiles.

Lucy was reported missing the next day when she had sent a WhatsApp message to her family saying she was struggling with suicidal thoughts.

She took her own life hours later.

Katie, who lived with Lucy in Abu Dhabi before she took another contract in Doha, Qatar, said her friend had appeared exhausted but happy the last time she saw her.

She told the inquest at St Pancras Coroner's Court that the music industry could be tough and lonely and she wished she knew how much it impacted Katie.

In her statement, Katie said: "She was amazing. She was a shining light in my life and an irreplaceable friend. Her sudden death has shocked me to the core. She is such a great loss to me and her family.

"Lucy's career was incredible. She was on top of her game, working for the top clubs and promoters in the business."

'SHE WAS AT THE TOP OF HER GAME'

Lucy had told her bosses she would be off sick for one week after she split from her boyfriend JJ.

The pair started dating not long after Lucy and her long-term boyfriend Andre broke up amicably in August.

They had moved together to the UAE five years ago.

Katie said Lucy seemed fine the last time she saw her and added: "I am still trying to come to terms that I have lost an incredible soul.

"The music industry that Lucy and I were involved in can be a lonely and tough life and I wish I had known how much it had brought her down."

The morning after Lucy's death Katie said she turned on her phone to find messages from her Lucy's sister Charlotte to check on her.

Katie added: "Police came to my apartment late that day to say Lucy had died by suicide."

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call triple-0.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.