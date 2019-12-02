Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis

Djokovic enters Adelaide International

by Jack Hudson, Richard Evans
2nd Dec 2019 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

World number two Novak Djokovic will appear at the Adelaide Invitational event, which is set to get underway on January 12 at Memorial Drive.

It is understood Djokovic has entered the event and that his name appears on the preliminary players entry list, which closes tonight.

An official confirmation is expected shortly.

South Australian tennis coach and mentor of fellow entrant Simona Halep, Darren Cahill, commented on the news on Twitter on Monday morning.

 

 

The Serbian joins Australia's world number one Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur and recently announced talents Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz at the competition.

Djokovic's third ever title win was at the Adelaide International in January 2007, when he defeated Chris Guccione 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 in the final.

He would go onto win the Australian Open only 12 months later, which was his first ever grand slam victory.

Djokovic will head to Melbourne immediately after playing in Adelaide where he will defend his men's singles title, a crown he has won a record seven times.

More Stories

adelaide international novak djokovic tennis tennis australia
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Skies opened up but wasn’t enough to break the dry

        Skies opened up but wasn’t enough to break the dry

        Weather While some homes were inundated with almost 30mm or rain yesterday and overnight, the Bureau of Meteorology is saying the grass will need 3-4 times that much to...

        IN COURT: Full list of 20 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 20 people in Gatton court today

        News Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gatton Magistrates...

        Power outage after truck crashes into pole

        premium_icon Power outage after truck crashes into pole

        News More than 800 homes are without power after a truck crashed into a power pole this...

        Calls for public transport network review after overhaul

        premium_icon Calls for public transport network review after overhaul

        News 'That’s a good example of what they should be doing'.