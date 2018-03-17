A DJ at CMC Rocks? Get ready for something new

AFTER summer-like conditions yesterday, it's only going to get hotter at CMC Rocks today.

Travis Collins, fresh off his CMC Awards win for Male Artist of the Year, Dustin Lynch and adopted Australian Kelsea Ballerini are amongst today's highlights on the bill.

Collins will treat festival goers to the exclusive debut of a new feature of his live show.

"The band and I, we sort of keep our rehearsals confined to soundchecks but we all got together to rehearse strictly for this one gig," he told the QT.

"Something is happening in this show we haven't done before. There's a new member making his debut in the band tomorrow and it's going to turn a lot of heads. We've got a live DJ (Dee Jaye Bux) in the band. I know it sounds crazy."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Sunny Cowgirls kicked off the official proceedings on the main stage yesterday and were followed by Australian Idol alumni Casey Barnes, Australian-Canadian Gord Bamford, Jody Direen and Troy Kemp.

As the sun set the American headliners took over, with Randy Houser, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Old Dominion and Darius Rucker closing out the main stage.

"I just love it over here. We're always looking for any excuse to get to Australia," Houser, who has an Australian wife, told the QT backstage before his show.

"This is a great opportunity for me to introduce myself. We never had distribution in Australia for my record label before now."

Houser performs again tomorrow night just before festival closer and highly-anticipated headliner Luke Bryan.

Randy Hauser performs at CMC Rocks. Seanna Cronin

"I've been keeping up with the CMC Instagram, so I know everybody's been partying pretty hard," Houser, a native of Mississippi, said.

"I've got no expectations or inhibitions. I'm just going to have fun and do what I do and hopefully they'll like me for who I am."

An estimated 18,000 country music fans are expected to revel in the sold-out festival's jam-packed line-up over the three days.

Festival-goers are encouraged to stay hydrated and stock up on the sunscreen, with the hot weather expected to continue all weekend.