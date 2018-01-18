Hobart DJ pleads guilty to headbutting Abbott

A HOBART DJ who assaulted former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has since sought treatment for his "excessive use of alcohol", a court has heard.

Appearing the Hobart Magistrates Court this morning, Astro Labe, 38, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing harm to a commonwealth official.

The court heard Mr Labe had been drinking beer at The Whaler pub in Salamanca Place since 11am on the day of the September 21 assault, which happened on a Hobart street about 4.30pm.

Mr Abbott, who had been visiting the Mercury office shortly before the incident, was left with a fat lip.

Labe's lawyer Craig Mackie told the court his client was a peaceful person by nature and had since sought counselling to deal with his "excessive use of alcohol".

"He has accepted that his behaviour was completely inappropriate and will not happen again," Mr Mackie said.

Labe will not be sentenced until March 22.

