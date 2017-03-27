Dixie Chicks slam Trump, Chris Brown in ‘amazing’ set

The Dixie Chicks had fans at CMC Rocks Queensland up on their feet.

THE Dixie Chicks had a clear message in their headlining set which rounded out CMC Rocks yesterday.

The three-piece all female act, who have been topping charts for two decades and are known for expressing political views, took aim at US President Donald Trump and Chris Brown.

In 2003 Natalie Maines made headlines for using the band's platform to make controversial comments about George W. which may have damaged her career.

This weekend showed the 'Not Ready to Make Nice' singer and her band-mates Martie Maguire and Emily Robison aren't afraid to take a stand on the issues they're passionate about.

The background video for their performance of 'Goodbye Earl', one of their hits about a woman poisoning her abusive partner, had a slideshow of infamous abusive men throughout history.

As the group sang lyrics such as "You're feelin' weak? Why don't you lay down and sleep, Earl. Ain't it dark wrapped up in that tarp, Earl" photos of O.J. Simpson, Chris Brown, Robert Durst and a picture of Donald Trump with drawn on devil horns, appeared on the screen.

Trump's image was shown before it lit up in flames behind The Dixie Chicks as they continued to wow the massive crowd.

The band later went on to say there's a lot of negative energy in the world and that everyone needed to band together in times like this.

This key message has been something the group have mentioned at most of their live performances over the last 11 months during their Dixie Chicks' MMXVI World Tour, which wraps up on April 18.

The three-piece played their classics and ended their CMC show with two of their biggest hits Not Ready to Make Nice and Better Way.

CMC Rocks Queensland attracted more than 15,000 people to Willowbank this year including famous faces such as footy legend Corey Parker.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Dixie Chicks CMC setlist: