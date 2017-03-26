Dixie Chicks to visit Ipswich today after 'amazing' sideshow

The Dixie Chicks performed their classics at Brisbane Entertainment Centre last night. Photo: Twitter @corksonacob

THOUSANDS of country music fans have enjoyed one of the biggest weekends of their lives as CMC Rocks 2017 has had Ipswich pumping since Friday.

Today is the final, and arguably the biggest, day of the festival with Jasmine Rae kicking things off at the main stage at 11.45am.

The rest of the day will see The Shires, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Lee Kernaghan and the Dixie Chicks headlining from 9pm.

The popular group will played a sideshow at Brisbane Entertainment Centre last night where they played a wide selection of hits spanning their 20 year career which has seen the band sell 27 million albums and win 13 Grammies.

😍😍 Pinch me and tell me I'm dreaming. Can't believe I saw the @dixiechicks LIVE. Tears of joy rolled down my face. #DCXBRISBANE pic.twitter.com/b2KUctJcS8 — Rhianna Collins (@rhiannaleigh27) March 25, 2017

If last night is anything to go by CMC fans can expect to hear classics like The Long Way Around, a Prince cover of Nothing Compares 2 U, Landslide, Wide Open Spaces and Not Ready to Make Nice.