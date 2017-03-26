33°
News

Dixie Chicks to visit Ipswich today after 'amazing' sideshow

Anna Hartley
| 26th Mar 2017 11:38 AM Updated: 11:52 AM
The Dixie Chicks performed their classics at Brisbane Entertainment Centre last night. Photo: Twitter @corksonacob
The Dixie Chicks performed their classics at Brisbane Entertainment Centre last night. Photo: Twitter @corksonacob

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THOUSANDS of country music fans have enjoyed one of the biggest weekends of their lives as CMC Rocks 2017 has had Ipswich pumping since Friday.

Today is the final, and arguably the biggest, day of the festival with Jasmine Rae kicking things off at the main stage at 11.45am.

Photos
View Gallery

The rest of the day will see The Shires, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Lee Kernaghan and the Dixie Chicks headlining from 9pm.

The popular group will played a sideshow at Brisbane Entertainment Centre last night where they played a wide selection of hits spanning their 20 year career which has seen the band sell 27 million albums and win 13 Grammies.

If last night is anything to go by CMC fans can expect to hear classics like The Long Way Around, a Prince cover of Nothing Compares 2 U, Landslide, Wide Open Spaces and Not Ready to Make Nice.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cmc rocks dixie chicks ipswich spotted

Dixie Chicks to visit Ipswich today after 'amazing' sideshow

Dixie Chicks to visit Ipswich today after 'amazing' sideshow

CMC Rocks excitement builds after their Brisbane sideshow last night left fans crying tears of joy

  • News

  • 26th Mar 2017 11:38 AM

HOUSE FIRE: Crime scene declared as blaze tears through home

IPSWICH man suffers severe burns

Enjoy a brush with talented artist at society's morning tea

ART CLASSES: The Ipswich Art Society is fast becoming a place to be if you like drawing, life drawing, watercolour and oil classes.

Three-hour event at the library

Laidley grows from small village to a prosperous country town

THRIVING: The Railway Yards in Laidley served the growing town well.

"The kangaroos have it all their own way on the Liverpool Ranges”

Local Partners

GALLERY: CMC Rocks day two off to cracking start

There are already thousands of punters, many wearing their best boots, enjoying the music.

CMC Rocks loved up Sweetheart Saloon

ON THE PROWL: Speed dating entrant Maddie McGoldrick of Beaudesert with her friend Chloe Ryan Greenbank.

Country speed dating returns for second year

Enjoy a brush with talented artist at society's morning tea

ART CLASSES: The Ipswich Art Society is fast becoming a place to be if you like drawing, life drawing, watercolour and oil classes.

Three-hour event at the library

WHAT'S ON: Antique treasures among weekend entertainment

HISTORIC: Go through the history displays at the Blair State School 100th Anniversary Fete today.

Not a country music fan? Plenty happening in Ipswich this weekend

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Start a great night out by finding a live band with the Gig Guide

The latest on the city's live music scene

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

IF you’re sick of the childcare drop-off and rushing to the office with vomit on your shirt, prepare to hate the “Latte Papas”.

Only one woman nominated for the Gold Logie

Love Child and The Wrong Girl star Jessica Marais is nominated for a Gold Logie this year.

Jessica Marais is about to star in a new Logies controversy

Fancy gadgets are killing the romance

CHARMER: More and more young people are choosing to send explicit text messages and pictures to their peers.

Is romance dead?

Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

Country music star Tyler Farr posted this picture of himself drinking a 'booty' at the CMC Festival.

American country star Tyler Farr debuts at CMC Rocks

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

COMMENT: Happy to see Ipswich rock on

Grammy nominated singer Cam hits the stage at the CMC Rocks festival at Willowbank on Saturday.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

I'd better get tickets for 2018

Lifestyle Change with “Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $549,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

&quot;THIS REPRESENTS THE BEST VALUE IN LOWOOD&quot;

17 Spoonbill Court, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This home is located in a modern estate and is close to the local schools, shops and transport. The property offered is a "cut above the rest"-- lovely neutral...

HIGHSET SENSATION! ELEVATED POSITION! TRANQUIL LIVING!

28 Glode Avenue, Churchill 4305

House 4 2 3 $339,000

This large home is made for family living and consists of spectacular views across Ipswich and offers beautiful breezes throughout the home. With four good size...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

Owners Motivated-Don&#39;t Delay Call Today!

17 DAVIES Street, Kalbar 4309

House 3 2 4 $329,000 NEG

Make no mistakes this property will be sold. Consisting of a two storey solid brick home and sitting proudly on a 966m2 block, this beauty is ready for you to move...

Two units - Double the Income

45 & 46/1 Wellington Street, Brassall 4305

Apartment 2 2 $199,000

If you are looking for a great positively geared investment, then look no further. Located here in Suncare Village, we have 2 units on 1 title available for...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $249,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super private 10 acre (4.3ha)...

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

Ipswich's inner-city suburbs led the way in 2016

HOT PROPERTY: Areas close to the Ipswich CBD continue to be popular with buyers.

Median sales price drops in popular Ipswich suburb.

Rising to the occasion

Queensland Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad, opens Springfield's newest development, Springfield Rise.

Deputy Premier officially launches Springfield's newest development

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!