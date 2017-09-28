Diwali Festival set to light up Ipswich

UNIFYING: The Diwali Festival will be held at Indian Mehfil on October 22. Baljit Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Prianka Sharma, Mandeep Kaur and Sarah Sharma with Jasan Singh (back) and chef Pitamber Dutt (front).

UNIFYING: The Diwali Festival will be held at Indian Mehfil on October 22. Baljit Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Prianka Sharma, Mandeep Kaur and Sarah Sharma with Jasan Singh (back) and chef Pitamber Dutt (front). Rob Williams

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

IT is one of Ipswich's most eagerly anticipated festivals of the year and is set to be back bigger and better than ever.

Diwali Festival organiser Raj Sharma said the event at his Indian Mehfil Restaurant in the CBD would offer a wider variety of entertainment this year and a revamped menu.

The festival is on the evening of October 22 at the popular restaurant and will cater for 500 people this year.

"The event has changed this year in that we have different food and the entertainment is quite different as well compared to last time," Mr Sharma said.

"We are trying to put more authenticity into it in terms of entertainment.

"For instance, we only used to do Bollywood (dancing) but now we are adding Indian classic dance as well.

"We used to have pre-recorded music but now we will have live music with the sitar and tabla, which is Indian classical music.

"This is event is going to be fully packed.

"Last year we had 600 but this year we are keeping it to 500 because we had over 100 on a waiting list.

"This time the focus is on the food and the entertainment and we want to make sure people can see the performance when it is held here in front of Mehfil.

"This is the seventh year I am holding the festival here."

Diwali is a festival of special significance in India and Mr Sharma said it united people of all cultures.

"Diwali is the festival of light and is the most significant festival in India," he said.

"It is celebrated by the joint faiths of Sikhism and Hinduism. The festival is all about fellowship and celebrating each other's cultures and what we have to offer. We are all migrants. We have all come from somewhere, whether it be India, England or Italy and we have all brought something with us.

"All the ethnic mixes have brought wonderful food and culture as well and we want to make sure we glorify and celebrate that culture."

Mr Sharma said the event was particularly geared for families with children.

He said children under four could come for free with four to 12-year-old's paying $10. Everyone else pays $55 and that includes a a three course Indian buffet, Henna painting and all the entertainment provided. All tickets are pre-paid and all bookings should be made by calling 3281 8683 or by coming in to the restaurant.