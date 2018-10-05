Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REBUILDING: Westside Church pastor Keith Pellicaan is hosting a divorce recovery course.
REBUILDING: Westside Church pastor Keith Pellicaan is hosting a divorce recovery course. Rob Williams
News

'Divorce and separation a big issue'

Carly Morrissey
by
5th Oct 2018 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DIVORCE recovery course will be held in Springfield this month.

Westside Christian Church Pastor Keith Pellicaan said course was being held to address a need in the community.

"We went to the police, Salvations Army, Helen's Haven and other church groups and found the pain of divorce and separation was a big issue,” he said.

"We were really quite staggered, there's quite a problem with family breakdown.

"Often out of loneliness people can do desperate things. It's very sad, it touches your heart.”

"I thought how do we deal with that as a church.”

Pastor Pellicaan said he reached out to Care Force in Victoria and now their accredited course would be run to try and help people suffering with separation issues and give them a way out of their pain.

"I hope the material will assist people going through it.”

Participants will learn from best practice in the fields of psychology, sociology, education and theology.

There are seven sessions covering topics such as rebuilding your world, dealing with children, new relationships and more.

"There's nothing else like it,” Pastor Pellicaan said.

"It's a brilliant resource and can help people to steady the ship.”

The course will run over seven session at the Division 1 office on the corner of Woodcrest Way and Commercial Drive in Springfield.

The first session will be held on October 16 from 7pm-8pm and then every Tuesday after for seven weeks.

The cost is $30 to cover course materials.

Pastor Pellicaan said he was available to help those in the community and take bookings for the course call 0439 470 505.

divorce mental health care separation westside christian church
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Council hunting for new CEO while old faces return

    Council hunting for new CEO while old faces return

    Council News A three-person panel has been appointed to select the new CEO.

    • 5th Oct 2018 3:01 PM
    Costco experts share their best and worst buys

    premium_icon Costco experts share their best and worst buys

    Business Plus how Costco became more popular than Kmart for bargain hunters

    • 5th Oct 2018 2:23 PM
    Never a bad time for prostate check

    premium_icon Never a bad time for prostate check

    News "Early detection can save your life, or the life of a loved one.”

    How Ipswich striker hopes to become an A-League Bolt-er

    premium_icon How Ipswich striker hopes to become an A-League Bolt-er

    Soccer Exciting footballer working hard in Roar environment

    Local Partners