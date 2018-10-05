'Divorce and separation a big issue'

A DIVORCE recovery course will be held in Springfield this month.

Westside Christian Church Pastor Keith Pellicaan said course was being held to address a need in the community.

"We went to the police, Salvations Army, Helen's Haven and other church groups and found the pain of divorce and separation was a big issue,” he said.

"We were really quite staggered, there's quite a problem with family breakdown.

"Often out of loneliness people can do desperate things. It's very sad, it touches your heart.”

"I thought how do we deal with that as a church.”

Pastor Pellicaan said he reached out to Care Force in Victoria and now their accredited course would be run to try and help people suffering with separation issues and give them a way out of their pain.

"I hope the material will assist people going through it.”

Participants will learn from best practice in the fields of psychology, sociology, education and theology.

There are seven sessions covering topics such as rebuilding your world, dealing with children, new relationships and more.

"There's nothing else like it,” Pastor Pellicaan said.

"It's a brilliant resource and can help people to steady the ship.”

The course will run over seven session at the Division 1 office on the corner of Woodcrest Way and Commercial Drive in Springfield.

The first session will be held on October 16 from 7pm-8pm and then every Tuesday after for seven weeks.

The cost is $30 to cover course materials.

Pastor Pellicaan said he was available to help those in the community and take bookings for the course call 0439 470 505.