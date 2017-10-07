Division 7 by-election an absolute lottery

LOVE IN: Division 7 candidate David Martin (centre) shares the love with two campaign workers for his opponents.

IT is still a lottery.

No-one was sure who would win the Division 7 by-election before the polls opened today and it seems as though we will all have to wait until the results start filtering through in a matter of hours to give any certain prediction.

The QT did an exit poll with 20 voters at Ipswich West State School and Blair State School today and the results were evenly spread.

David Martin led the way with five votes and Mark McConnell, Darren Baldwin and Jim McKee all had three. Greg Forster and Mike McInnes scored two votes each, Rochelle Caloon and David Austin both had one while Wayne Firns did not get a vote.

Greg Forster (right) speaks to a voter while supporter Peter Chapman (centre) listens intently. Rob Williams

The sample is small and in no way indicative of what will unfold this evening.

Campaign workers and the public were all unsure who would win.

One worker on the ground the QT spoke with said that Mr Martin had performed strongly at the Blair State School booth.

One lady who voted at Ipswich West State School spoke for many when she confessed she was none the wiser about any of he candidates.

"I don't know them and I have never heard of them,” she said

"This election has been so short and there is not much information out there about them.”

A male voter at Blair State School had a look on the internet to find out about the candidates minutes before he voted.

"I really don't know who any of them are so I made my decision five minutes ago,” he said.

"I flicked through some info about them all and I voted for Dave Martin because he said he was keen to look after heritage and the older parts of town. Heritage is one of those things Ipswich has going for it.”

Candidate David Austin and Mayoress Karina Antoniolli at the polls. Rob Williams

Another voter said he was more informed and knew why he had cast his vote for Mr McConnell.

"I know a handful of the people who are running,” he said.

"I voted for Mark McConnell who I have heard a lot of good things about from people that have worked with him in the public service.

"I think he has a good focus on the local community and revitalising the CBD and that is why I voted for him.”

Jim McKee at Ipswich West State School. Rob Williams

The QT also spoke to a busy mum who said she didn't know any of the candidates apart from Mr McKee.

"He has run here before and I voted for him then,” she said.

"Jim has a good record of standing up for what he believes in and I think he is the only candidate who knows what the CBD area needs.”