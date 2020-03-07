DIVISION 2: Tully questioned at candidate forum

FORMER councillor Paul Tully said he didn’t believe his behaviour contributed to what has been labelled as a toxic workplace culture in council.

When asked the question by QT editor Shannon Newley, Mr Tully said he ‘didn’t believe so and I don’t know what sort of detail I could go into.’

“We had a situation where two mayors have been convicted of various offences. I just want to make just a general comment as to whether or not other councillors, people say ‘You must have been aware?’

“I found out that Paul Pisasale brought $50,000 through the Melbourne airport on the 3rd of June 2017. I was informed by the CEO.

“You’ve got no way of working with people knowing that they’re doing that sort of thing.”

Miss Newley stopped Mr Tully and asked him to provide an answer to the original question.

“Okay, no, I never contributed to what those other people did. There are 10 innocent councillors who weren’t aware and never contributed to what happened,” Mr Tully said.

Miss Newley followed with a question relating to the Office of the independent Assessor, which has outstanding complaints against former councillors that weren’t investigated after the council was dismissed.

The investigations into those complaints would be reopened if a councillor with a complaint against them was elected. The OIA has not confirmed who the outstanding complaints are about.

“Do you have any outstanding complaints against you, that would be reopened if you got in and if so, what are they in regard to?” Miss Newley asked Mr Tully.

“I’ve read recently in the last few weeks about that. I’m not aware of any investigations at all of the OIA into me and I have a letter of clearance from the CCC,” he said.

Miss Newley reminded Mr Tully the question related to complaints against councillors, not an investigation.

“That’s what I said,” Mr Tully said

“I’m not even aware that any investigations commenced, rather than being ceased, so I’m a little bit confused about that situation. I understand that there have been no investigations and I’m not aware of anything involving me with either of those agencies.”

TULLY COMMENTS ON COUNCILLOR BIDS

A QUESTION thrown to Paul Tully from the floor at the Division 2 candidate forum asked about the items recovered from the divisional offices and how those items reportedly weren’t released, due to potentially being proceeds of crime.

“I’d like to know, Paul, when they closed your office, how many items were recovered from your office, if any?” he said.

Mr Tully, who previously stated he was not aware of any corrupt activity of those who had been charged, told the room he had never bought an item at an auction for two reasons.

“One, I was never authorised by the council to do it and secondly any councillor who ever bid in a community event was giving a false impression to the community that they were spending their own money at that auction, when it was really the ratepayers’ money,” he said.

“There were no items that could ever be attributed to me and with a full investigation by the CCC.”

The QT attempted contact Mr Tully to clarify if he knew about other councillors buying auction items with ratepayers money at the time but he did not respond before deadline.