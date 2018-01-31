DIVIDED: Council split on CBD admin building change

OWN IT: Four councillors chose not to vote on a decision to make a major change to the new council administration leasing agreement.

OWN IT: Four councillors chose not to vote on a decision to make a major change to the new council administration leasing agreement.

A MAJOR change to the Ipswich CBD redevelopment did not receive the support of the full council.

During Tuesday's general meeting, Ipswich councillors voted to alter the leasing contract for the new council administration building.

The change means the council will retain ownership of the building, rather than sell it post-construction and lease the space back.

Four councillors abstained from voting.

They were; Cr Sheila Ireland, Cr David Pahlke, Cr Cheryl Bromage and Cr Paul Tully.

Leasing the building was the original plan laid out to councillors, along with supporting information about the benefits to ratepayers.

Now, councillors have been told retaining the building is the better option for ratepayers.

The council can't share details on the financial implications, due to commercial-in-confidence.

Some councillors have been left confused by the complete turnaround.

Cr Ireland said she abstained from voting because she didn't understand enough about the sudden change in direction to vote confidently.

"I believe we should own our bricks and mortar, so I'm not against the decision,” Cr Ireland said.

"I just don't quite understand how we got from one point to the other.

"Why didn't I understand the situation better in the first place?”

Cr David Pahlke shared similar sentiments saying he too believed the council should own the building.

"I've always thought we should own it rather than lease it,” Cr Pahlke said.

"I am please it's moving in that direction... My concern was how can it be such a turnaround in the statistics (offered for the two options)?

"And who do you make accountable for that decision a couple of years back?

"Too often councillors take advice from senior officers...”

The new administration building project is being carried out by council-owned company Ipswich City Properties.

Company chair Cr Tully did not respond to requests for comment.

Cr Bromage was also contacted for comment.