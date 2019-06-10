Diversions in place on Warrego Highway after crash

DIVERSIONS will be in place on the Warrego Highway for a few more hours after a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

There were no injuries but emergency services are still on the scene and expected to remain for another two hours to divert traffic.

The crash occurred around 6am this morning on the highway east bound just before the Laidley exit.

A trailer had rolled, spilling sand it was carrying onto the road and forcing vehicles off the highway to get around.