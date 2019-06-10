Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Diversions in place on Warrego Highway after crash

Lachlan Mcivor
by
10th Jun 2019 9:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIVERSIONS will be in place on the Warrego Highway for a few more hours after a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

There were no injuries but emergency services are still on the scene and expected to remain for another two hours to divert traffic.

The crash occurred around 6am this morning on the highway east bound just before the Laidley exit.

A trailer had rolled, spilling sand it was carrying onto the road and forcing vehicles off the highway to get around.

crash diversion road closed warrego highway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Plans for $620m mega-jail revealed

    premium_icon Plans for $620m mega-jail revealed

    Crime The State Government says it will create hundreds of jobs building and operating a new 1000-bed mens’ prison, as it moves to address overcrowding.

    Flash the tartan at Gathering celebrates multiple cultures

    premium_icon Flash the tartan at Gathering celebrates multiple cultures

    People and Places Immerse yourself in Celtic culture.

    Cup runs over with fashion

    premium_icon Cup runs over with fashion

    Fashion & Beauty Cup runs over with fashion

    • 10th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Dad with kids in car flees cops at 146km/h

    premium_icon Dad with kids in car flees cops at 146km/h

    Crime The disqualified driver is not even 24 years old.

    • 10th Jun 2019 9:30 AM