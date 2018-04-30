Divers called in to investigate car in river

STRANDED: Police divers will work with a tow crew to retrieve a submerged vehicle from the Brisbane River at Karana Downs.

STRANDED: Police divers will work with a tow crew to retrieve a submerged vehicle from the Brisbane River at Karana Downs. Andrew Korner

POLICE will return to a popular Ipswich boat ramp Tuesday morning to retrieve a vehicle that has been submerged for close to a week.

Although first reported late on the afternoon of Anzac Day, the sunken vehicle, which appears to be a small family wagon or SUV, triggered a flurry of calls to police this morning as it worked its way closer to the shoreline.

The roof of the car was earlier this morning visible with the tide about half-way out at Kookaburra Park, in Karana Downs.

Police confirmed the vehicle was first reported as a river hazard close to a week ago and was not believed to have been occupied at the time that it entered the water.

Police are not sure if the vehicle was stolen and deliberately dumped in the river but that appears to be a likely scenario, as the owner of the vehicle has not reported it lost in the river.

Of the reports that have come through to police so far, none have been able to identify the make, model or registration of the vehicle.

As of early yesterday morning, the top of the vehicle was visible about 10m from the shoreline, directly out from the boat ramp, creating a potential safety hazard for power boat users while launching and retrieving, and for kayakers who use the ramp on a regular basis.

The QT understands a police dive team will accompany a tow crew to the ramp early Tuesday morning to attempt to retrieve the vehicle.