Dive-in movie back at city’s lagoon

20th Dec 2018 12:03 AM

THE loved Dive-In Movies at Orion Lagoon have returned.

Cool off and catch a movie at Orion Lagoon's free dive-in movie this Sunday December 23, thanks to Orion Springfield Central.

The Greatest Showman is scheduled to play on the big screen from 7pm, but time may vary depending on the sunset.

The usual lagoon rules will apply so no inflatables, however pool noodles are welcome.

In the Greatest Showman Hugh Jackman leads an all-star cast in this bold and original musical.

It also stars Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

