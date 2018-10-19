Jump in for free fun at council's pool parties

Enjoying the water at the Mt Tamborine Swimming Pool from left, Lewis Falconer, 10, Pip Greasly, 9, and Fosse Greasly, 7.

THE weather is heating up, and that can mean only one thing - The perfect time of the year for a good old fashion pool party!

A number of pool parties will be held around the Scenic Rim throughout the month of November for residents to dive into.

The parties will feature lots of entertainment with neon pool tubes, games, music and giveaways.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the pool parties would be a fun day out for the entire family.

"These free pool parties take place at just the right time, with families preparing the budget for Christmas and the weather warming up," he said.

"With free entry, families can enjoy a range of activities and entertainment without having to break the bank."

The pool parties will be held from 11am-2pm on Saturday, November 10 in Canungra, Saturday, November 17 in Boonah and Tamborine Mountain on Saturday, November 24.

"Remember to be sun smart when having fun outdoors by staying hydrated, wearing a hat and sunglasses, and applying sunscreen throughout the day," Cr Christensen said.