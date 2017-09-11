DIV 7: 'I won't accept any donations'

PASSIONATE LEADER: Dave Martin, who is heavily involved in Ipswich's community groups, is a candidate in the upcoming Ipswich City Council division 7 by-election.

TEACHER David Martin has dedicated his life to being a leader that encourages young people to make better, healthier, more charitable decisions.

Now he wants to be a leader to the 12,000 residents in division 7.

Mr Martin is the latest to declare his intention to nominate for the October 7 Ipswich City Council by-election, announced last week.

The Denmark Hill resident, and father, has been heavily involved with the community for the last 20 years and spends a decent portion of his spare time volunteering at the Catalyst Church.

He also teaches, and coaches football, at the Brisbane Youth Education Training Centre and holds several positions on various Ipswich community committee groups.

Through those positions, Mr Martin, 52, has forged valuable relationships to "make things happen” and that's a skill he wants to bring to the council table.

"I've long had a passion for helping people and I believe in standing for your division,” Mr Martin, a long-term friend of Mayor Andrew Antoniolli's, said.

"I would never have stood against Andrew, but the timing is right now.”

Mr Martin says his campaign would be entirely self-funded and any donations offered to him, he would gladly pass on to a fundraiser to help a family friend diagnosed with terminal cancer instead.

He said the allegations surrounding Ipswich council were just that, allegations, and he hopes to help restore pride in being a born and bred Ipswich local, like him.

Mr Martin supports the CBD redevelopment and says he would not hesitate to report any misconduct.