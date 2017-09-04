DIV 7: 'I will call a spade a spade', says boilermaker

Wayne Firns of Eastern Heights is running as a candidate in the Ipswich Council division 7 by-election.

WAYNE Firns isn't the kind of guy who sugarcoats the things he says.

Mr Firns is a boilermaker by trade and a father-of-two who was born and bred in Ipswich. He's an Eastern Heights resident who believes common sense has been lacking in the city he's proud to call home.

This week, Mr Firns declared his intention to run in the yet-to-be announced Division 7 by-election, triggered by the election of councillor Andrew Antoniolli as mayor.

Mr Firns loves the lifestyle offered in a big country town, like Ipswich, and believes the council should get back to doing what councils are supposed to do instead of trying to be a "big business”.

"It's time for change,” Mr Firns said. "The council needs to get back to doing what councils are supposed to do and that's looking after our roads and parks, instead of trying to be a big business.” Political correctness is not a phrase Mr Firns' friends would use to describe him.

"I will call a spade a spade,” Mr Firns said.

"People have trying to turn this into a cosmopolitan city when it's not. It's a big country town. We're losing our heritage which is something I don't want to see. "I have watched this town change over the years and there are some very ugly buildings in our town.”

Mr Firns believes something needs to be done about the ailing CBD but he's not sold on the council's current redevelopment plan.

Mr Firns does, however, have an idea on who might have the answers on what will bring more people back to the city's heart.

"How about asking the people of Ipswich what they want to see in the centre of Ipswich?” Mr Firns said.

"I would be quite happy to listen to anyone who has ideas about it.”

When asked if he thought the council had consulted experts before launching their latest plan to revive the CBD Mr Firns said: "Just because someone has a bit of paper that says they went to university doesn't mean crap to me.

"There's no point in asking some expert from Sydney what he thinks Ipswich needs when you can ask the people of Ipswich instead. Common sense is what I can offer division 7.”