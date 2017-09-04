32°
News

DIV 7: 'I will call a spade a spade', says boilermaker

Wayne Firns of Eastern Heights is running as a candidate in the Ipswich Council division 7 by-election.
Wayne Firns of Eastern Heights is running as a candidate in the Ipswich Council division 7 by-election. David Nielsen
Helen Spelitis
by

WAYNE Firns isn't the kind of guy who sugarcoats the things he says.

Mr Firns is a boilermaker by trade and a father-of-two who was born and bred in Ipswich. He's an Eastern Heights resident who believes common sense has been lacking in the city he's proud to call home.

This week, Mr Firns declared his intention to run in the yet-to-be announced Division 7 by-election, triggered by the election of councillor Andrew Antoniolli as mayor.

Mr Firns loves the lifestyle offered in a big country town, like Ipswich, and believes the council should get back to doing what councils are supposed to do instead of trying to be a "big business”.

"It's time for change,” Mr Firns said. "The council needs to get back to doing what councils are supposed to do and that's looking after our roads and parks, instead of trying to be a big business.” Political correctness is not a phrase Mr Firns' friends would use to describe him.

"I will call a spade a spade,” Mr Firns said.

"People have trying to turn this into a cosmopolitan city when it's not. It's a big country town. We're losing our heritage which is something I don't want to see. "I have watched this town change over the years and there are some very ugly buildings in our town.”

Mr Firns believes something needs to be done about the ailing CBD but he's not sold on the council's current redevelopment plan.

Mr Firns does, however, have an idea on who might have the answers on what will bring more people back to the city's heart.

"How about asking the people of Ipswich what they want to see in the centre of Ipswich?” Mr Firns said.

"I would be quite happy to listen to anyone who has ideas about it.”

When asked if he thought the council had consulted experts before launching their latest plan to revive the CBD Mr Firns said: "Just because someone has a bit of paper that says they went to university doesn't mean crap to me.

"There's no point in asking some expert from Sydney what he thinks Ipswich needs when you can ask the people of Ipswich instead. Common sense is what I can offer division 7.”

Topics:  ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
Teen charged over alleged bashing of Jim Dodrill

Teen charged over alleged bashing of Jim Dodrill

ONE PERSON has been charged over the bashing of anti-corruption campaigner Jim Dodrill.

Pisasale investigation: Charged barrister slams "witch hunt"

Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo.

Sam Di Carlo has been charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission

DIV 7: Concreter enters race for council seat

NEW CONTENDER: Troy Alvin, a father and local business owner, wants more information to public on how the council spends your ratepayer dollars. He will run in for division 7.

"I know how to recognise what's a good deal and what's not”

Sheer magic: How Dylan set up sensational goal

Western Pride goal scorers Cam Crestani (number five) and Dylan Wenzel-Halls savour their team's grand final victory in Ipswich.

Hundreds of shots reap reward for Pride goal scoring hero

Local Partners