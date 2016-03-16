DIV 7: Former Antoniolli opponent wants to fill his seat

DIV 7 bid: CBD Business owner Jim McKee says he will run in the upcoming by-election.

THE only man to oppose councillor Andrew Antoniolli at the 2016 elections now wants to work with him.

Jim McKee was the only other candidate who stood for division 7 last year and with Cr Antoniolli preparing to move into the mayor's office, he is ready to take another tilt.

For more than 10 years Mr McKee, who now owns Gemütlich, has been one of the shop owners in the CBD suffering through the retail downturn.

He has his own ideas about why the mall failed to attract shoppers and how to fix the problem.

But for the most part, Mr McKee agrees with Cr Antoniolli's recent campaign promises of increased transparency and communication between the council and the community.

"I support what he is standing for," Mr McKee said, acknowledging the irony that he now agrees with the man he once stood against.

"We need a lot more clarity around the council controlled companies. I am open to the idea they may be useful, but most can probably be closed.

"The problem isn't the companies so much as the secrecy around them."

Mr McKee ran against Andrew Antoniolli at the 2016 local government elections and polled quite well against the now mayor-elect, winning 30.93% to Cr Antoniolli's 69.07%.

Mr McKee was among the frustrated business owners who have waited a long time for the CBD revitalisation project to start.

Although demolition works have begun, he's still not convinced.

Mr McKee wants to ensure the CBD is renewed in a way that will benefit the most people and believes Ipswich council should look to the New South Wales city of Newcastle, where a highly successful CBD revitalisation project has been undertaken, for inspiration.

WATCH: Video with Jim McKee during 2016 election race

Division 7 candidate - Jim McKee: All candidates have the opportunity to submit a one-minute video to state their case for election at the Ipswich City Council election on March 19. Division 7 Jim McKee.

The Electoral Commission Queensland is yet to declare a date for the division 7 by-election, however, it is expected to be held early to mid November.

Failed mayoral candidate Patricia Petersen has confirmed she will run for division 7.

The Greens endorsed candidate Brett Morrissey, who also ran for mayor, had previously said he would run in division 7, however, is now reconsidering his options.