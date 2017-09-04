DIV 7: Concreter enters race for council seat

NEW CONTENDER: Troy Alvin, a father and local business owner, wants more information to public on how the council spends your ratepayer dollars. He will run in for division 7.

TROY Alvin is sick of looking around and wondering where his rates are going.

Mr Alvin grew up in Ipswich and now employs a few people through his concreting business.

He lives in Brassall, near the boundary with Division 6, and believes the council needs to do more to beautify and boost functionality in our parks, by adding barbecues for example.

While Mr Alvin is yet to make up his mind about the city's new mayor, the man whose seat he wants to fill at the council table, the two do agree on one thing; transparency.

"The council needs to be more transparent and open when it comes to letting people know how their money is being spent,” Mr Alvin said.

"Each division should know how much money they raised in rates and be able to see an itemised list of how that money was spent. That could be in the form of a pamphlet sent out every year to ensure older people, who might not be online as much, receive that information too.”

Mr Alvin also believes the councillors themselves could offer some more details on their salary including expense claims and allowances so people can make up their own minds on whether the spend is worthwhile.

"If elected, I will bring more transparency to council expenses as well as my experience in business and as a long-term resident,” Mr Alvin said.

"As a business person I know how to recognise what's a good deal and what's not,” Mr Alvin said.

"I also think we need to boost consultation with residents. All people want is to be able to sit down with their elected officials and have a productive public forum where they can feel comfortable and talk about what is being done in their area, and what could be done better.

"They are the people who know best what their area needs.”

When asked about allegations of corruption levelled at Ipswich City Council, namely by far north MP Rob Pyne using parliamentary privilege, Mr Alvin said anyone found to have done the wrong should face the consequences.

"If politicians or public servants want to go down the road of corruption, well they've made their bed and they should lie in it.”