Div 7 candidate explains innocent mistake that led to court

Division 7 candidate David Martin has explained why he appeared in court seven years ago.

AN INNOCENT mistake.

That is how Division 7 candidate David Martin has described his appearance in court seven years ago.

The QT of April 29, 2010 reported how Mr Martin pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to unlawfully dealing with shop goods worth $140.

Mr Martin spoke to the QT at length yesterday about the incident and has also released a statement explaining what happened.

He said he was compelled to reveal his side of the story after an anonymous letter in his neighbourhood circulated about the matter recently.

In the statement he explained that he is a manual arts teacher, the owner of a handyman business and spends thousands of dollars a year in Bunnings stores.

"One day in January 2010, I made several purchases at Bunnings Booval over the period of an hour,” he said.

" After finalising what I believed was my last purchase, a few sheets of plywood, I collected my car and drove it inside to the trade parking bays to load up.

"I didn't realise at the time that while I had paid for most of the items in several transactions, and there were many, I had inadvertently missed the paint and lock - an absent minded moment. I had no intention of taking anything from the premises without paying.”

Mr Martin said each receipt was checked at a boom gate before customers were allowed to leave the trade section.

"On this day I was stopped, as always, and asked to show my receipts for the paint and lock. I realised that I had simply forgotten to pay for them,” he said.

"I had not left the premises so parked my ute again, inside, so I could right my completely innocent wrong. Unfortunately, I was not given the opportunity to pay and was told the police had been called.”

Mr Martin was charged with UTAG (unlawfully taking of goods under $200), which he said was "a non-criminal charge akin to a parking fine”.

"After writing a letter to the magistrate to explain my situation, (the charge) was for a reason unbeknownst to me upgraded to the more serious charge of theft.

"I was mortified. As a manual arts teacher, if convicted of this offence I would not have been able to teach. Teaching was my life - I live to empower our young people and to provide them with opportunities and confidence. Losing my ability to teach was not an option.”

His solicitor advised it was likely he would get off but that it could cost $20,000 to fight the charges.

"My solicitor advised me to take a deal - to plead guilty of the lesser charge of UTAG and simply pay a fine, as there would be no criminal charges recorded against me,” he said.

"I could remain a teacher and get on with my life. Rightly or wrongly, this is the path I took.”

Mr Martin said the incident "brought about a great deal of shame and embarrassment and, despite the fact that I did not intentionally do anything wrong, it was the darkest period of my life”.

"I am an honest person - a man of integrity,” he said.

"Supporting my local community is my life. I am a committed Christian, an active member of my church, and a volunteer with so many community groups and organisations.”

Mr Martin said he would not let one innocent mistake define him.

"I am saddened that it has been brought up during the campaign for political gain,” he said.

"It does not overshadow my genuine passion for our community and the number of hours I dedicate every week to our city's most vulnerable.”