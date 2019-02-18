Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Shocking footage of violent school fight
Breaking

DISTURBING VIDEO: Shocking footage of Bundy school brawl

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
18th Feb 2019 6:41 PM | Updated: 6:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Warning: Disturbing content

SHOCKING footage has emerged of Bundaberg North State High School students in a violent brawl, with one teen wielding a screwdriver.

 

VIOLENT FIGHT: High school students engage in shocking brawl at school.
VIOLENT FIGHT: High school students engage in shocking brawl at school.

>>MORE: Secret online video hub flaunts sickening school fights 

Submitted anonymously, the video shows multiple students pulling hair, exchanging punches and kicking each other in the head.

The 44-second video shows one of the students holding a screwdriver and, in a sickening act, one student stomps on another students head.

At the end of the video, believed to have been shot today, three adults are seen running over to intervene.

The video was provided by a concerned mother, who said they would never send their child to the school after seeing the footage.

The NewsMail has contacted the Department of Education.

More Stories

bundaberg editors picks queensland school fight
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Volunteer remembered as a caring family man

    premium_icon Volunteer remembered as a caring family man

    News 'He was a motorsport legend. It's a big loss.'

    Three popular businesses gone this month

    premium_icon Three popular businesses gone this month

    Business Business owner says course just wasn't popular enough

    CFMEU to launch legal action over New Acland pay dispute

    premium_icon CFMEU to launch legal action over New Acland pay dispute

    News The CFMEU will launch legal action with the Fair Work Commission

    Family business's difficult call to shut doors

    premium_icon Family business's difficult call to shut doors

    News Major furniture and whitegoods outlet to call it quits