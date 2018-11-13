Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Screen grabs from a video from September in the Wuppa town camp of Tennant Creek show four separate fights between several young men. Picture: YouTube
Screen grabs from a video from September in the Wuppa town camp of Tennant Creek show four separate fights between several young men. Picture: YouTube
Offbeat

Shocking video emerges of vicious fights

by NATASHA EMECK
13th Nov 2018 3:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DISTURBING video has emerged showing four young men viciously punching and aiming kicks at each other's heads as large groups of milling bystanders goad them on.

The video caption claims it was filmed at Wuppa town camp in Tennant Creek.

The footage also captured a large crowd of locals - including children and a woman with a toddler on her hip - who watch on and can be seen barracking for the fighters and screaming out comments like "Harder! ... Harder!"

The video has had 20,374 views since it was uploaded on September 22.

Tennant Creek Mayor Steve Edgington said he did not condone any form of violence in the community.

"Council advocates for all communities in the Barkly region to be kept safe and free from violence," he said.

Related Items

editors picks tennant creek vicious fights video wuppa town camp

Top Stories

    Sporting great admires Ipswich's wonderful diversity

    premium_icon Sporting great admires Ipswich's wonderful diversity

    Rugby League Amid the high quality cast of senior, junior and masters international achievers, the former Australian rugby league footballer was impressed with one factor.

    Public 'at risk' without additional HAZMAT truck crew: Firie

    premium_icon Public 'at risk' without additional HAZMAT truck crew: Firie

    Environment An Ipswich firefighter says a lack of staff is affecting response

    Plans for new public hospital at growing Springfield region

    premium_icon Plans for new public hospital at growing Springfield region

    Health Plans for a public hospital were mooted during the state election

    Sleepy driver three times limit in parked car mishap

    premium_icon Sleepy driver three times limit in parked car mishap

    Crime He turned the key on to put on the air con only to start the car

    Local Partners